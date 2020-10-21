UP: 28 perpetrators of crime against women externed from various districts

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a first, Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday externed around 28 people from their respective home districts for six months for committing crimes against women.

As per the police sources, 12 of those 28 longed to Lucknow and they have also been externed from the state capital. The action against the criminals came as part of the 'Mission Shakti', a 180-day campaign to curb crime against women in the state.

The drive was launched by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other ministers across the state on October 17. It will continue until April 2021.

While launching the campaign, CM Yogi had said that anti-social elements who had committed sexual offences would face a social boycott and be publicly shamed with their pictures put up at all the road crossings. The process to set up a women’s help desk at each police station across the state was also on as part of the campaign, said officials.

Moreover, Additional chief secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi launched the official website of the directorate of prosecution --ppprosecution.upsdc.gov.in -- to give momentum to the 'Mission Shakti'. A YouTube channel 'UP Prosecution' was also launched.

ADG, prosecution, Ashutosh Pandey said that a day after Mission Shakti’s launch, the court sentenced 23 persons, accused of crimes against women, to life imprisonment.

According to Pandey, 31 others were also sent to prison and penalised. In 49 cases of crime against women, the court rejected the bail of 51 accused while 28 others were told to leave the district.

As per Lucknow commissioner of police Sujeet Pandey, 12 of the 28 externed offenders were repeat offenders who were booked under the Goonda Act. Those who were externed from Lucknow included Sunny Kori, 23, of Krishna Nagar, Suresh alias Raju, 32, of Chowk, Ram Avtar, 24, of Mohanlalganj, Mathura Prasad, 49, of Indiranagar, Salim, 25, of Chinhat, Makku alias Maqbool, 20, of Chinhat, Irfan, 34, of Sadatganj, Shobhit Yadav, 21, of Gomti Nagar, Madan, 26, of Ashiana, Dhunni Yadav, 30, of Sarojininagar, Nisar, 33, of Para and Ram Samujh Yadav, 32 of PGI.

All of them will remain out of the limits of Lucknow for the next six months. The step was taken to send a message to the perpetrators of such crimes across the state, said a senior police official.

Pink booths and Pink patrols, headed by women police personnel are also likely to be functional soon, officials said.