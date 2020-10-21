STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP: 28 perpetrators of crime against women externed from various districts

The step was taken to send a message to the perpetrators of such crimes across the state, said a senior police official.

Published: 21st October 2020 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a first, Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday externed around 28 people from their respective home districts for six months for committing crimes against women.

As per the police sources, 12 of those 28 longed to Lucknow and they have also been externed from the state capital. The action against the criminals came as part of the 'Mission Shakti', a 180-day campaign to curb crime against women in the state. 

The drive was launched by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other ministers across the state on October 17. It will continue until April 2021.

While launching the campaign, CM Yogi had said that anti-social elements who had committed sexual offences would face a social boycott and be publicly shamed with their pictures put up at all the road crossings. The process to set up a women’s help desk at each police station across the state was also on as part of the campaign, said officials.

Moreover, Additional chief secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi launched the official website of the directorate of prosecution --ppprosecution.upsdc.gov.in -- to give momentum to the 'Mission Shakti'. A YouTube channel 'UP Prosecution' was also launched. 

ADG, prosecution, Ashutosh Pandey said that a day after Mission Shakti’s launch, the court sentenced 23 persons, accused of crimes against women, to life imprisonment.

According to Pandey, 31 others were also sent to prison and penalised. In 49 cases of crime against women, the court rejected the bail of 51 accused while 28 others were told to leave the district.

As per Lucknow commissioner of police Sujeet Pandey, 12 of the 28 externed offenders were repeat offenders who were booked under the Goonda Act. Those who were externed from Lucknow included  Sunny Kori, 23, of Krishna Nagar, Suresh alias Raju, 32, of Chowk, Ram Avtar, 24, of Mohanlalganj, Mathura Prasad, 49, of Indiranagar, Salim, 25, of Chinhat, Makku alias Maqbool, 20, of Chinhat, Irfan, 34, of Sadatganj, Shobhit Yadav, 21, of Gomti Nagar, Madan, 26, of Ashiana, Dhunni Yadav, 30, of Sarojininagar, Nisar, 33, of Para and Ram Samujh Yadav, 32 of PGI.

All of them will remain out of the limits of Lucknow for the next six months. The step was taken to send a message to the perpetrators of such crimes across the state, said a senior police official.

Pink booths and Pink patrols, headed by women police personnel are also likely to be functional soon, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mission Shakti UP Police Yogi Adityanath crime against women
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp