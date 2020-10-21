STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP bypolls: Independent MLA announces support to Chouhan govt 

With this, all the four Independent MLAs along with two BSP MLAs and lone SP MLA are now backing the government.

Published: 21st October 2020 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a significant political development on Wednesday,  the Independent MLA from Bhagwanpura Kedar Dabar announced his support to Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the bypolls to 28 Assembly seats.

"I've decided to support the BJP government for development of my constituency," said Dabar, after meeting state minister for cooperative Arvind Singh Bhadoria at the latter's residence in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Talking to journalists, Bhadoria (considered close to the CM) said Dabar took the decision following a meeting with the CM on Tuesday.

In a related development, another Independent MLA Surendra Singh (Shera Bhaiya) met Bhadoria in Bhopal. Singh, an MLA from Burhanpur seat, is already supporting the government headed by Chouhan.

With this, all the four Independent MLAs along with two BSP MLAs and lone SP MLA are now backing the government. All these seven MLAs were earlier supporting the Kamal Nath-led Congress government for 15 months.

Following Wednesday's development, the BJP needs to win at least two out of the 28 seats to stay in power with the support of the seven allied MLAs. But, the party will have to win at least nine seats to get simple majority (116 seats in 230-member House).

In the present 202-member Vidhan Sabha, the BJP enjoys a majority on its own with 107 MLAs and is much beyond the simple majority figure 102 with the support of the seven allied MLAs.

Reacting to the development, Congress state media vice-president Bhupendra Gupta said this clearly shows that the BJP is not going to win enough seats in the by-polls to stay in power on its own. The party is nervous and trying to be in power with the support of other MLAs.

"But BJP's efforts of staying in power with the support of other MLAs won't be fruitful as all 28 seats will be won by the Congress," said Gupta.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kedar Dabar Independent MLA Shivraj Singh Chouhan MP bypolls
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp