New COVID-19 cases remain below 60,000 mark for the third conssecutive day, India tally nears 77,000

Published: 21st October 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Hindus offer prayers at Bhadrakali temple during Navratri, or festival of nine nights, in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of new coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the third consecutive day, taking the COVID-19 caseload to 76,51,107, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

A total of 54,044 fresh infections were reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,15,914  with 717 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours ,the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 67,95,103 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 88.81 per cent while the case fatality rate due COVID-19 has dropped to 1.51 per cent.

The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

There are 7,40,090 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 9.67 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16,  60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,72,00,379 samples have been tested up to October 20 with 10,83,608 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 717 new fatalities include 213 from Maharashtra, 66 from Karnataka, 61 from West Bengal, 50 each from Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, and 41 from Delhi.

A total of 1,15,914 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 42,453 from Maharashtra followed by 10,741 from Tamil Nadu, 10,608 from Karnataka, 6,714 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,481 from Andhra Pradesh, 6,180 from West Bengal, 6,081 from Delhi, 4,037 from Punjab and 3,651 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its  website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

