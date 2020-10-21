STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Principle of self-determination deliberately misused by particular delegation: India slams Pakistan at UN

India said it strongly believes that pursuing a pragmatic approach towards decolonization would surely lead to fulfilment of legitimate wishes of the people of NSGTs

Published: 21st October 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

United Nations building (File Photo)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: In a thinly-veiled reference to Pakistan, India said the principle of self-determination continues to be "deliberately misinterpreted and misused" by a particular nation and it was not established by the UN to be used as a justification for undermining the territorial integrity of any member state.

"Since the principle of self-determination, as considered on the agreed agenda of this committee, continues to be deliberately misinterpreted and misused by a particular delegation, it is pertinent to highlight once again that the United Nations has established the principle as a vehicle for the worthy cause of decolonisation of the 17 Non Self-Governing Territories (NSGTs) on the agenda of this committee, and not as a justification for undermining the territorial integrity of any member state," India said in a statement on 'NSGTs and decolonisation'.

India said it strongly believes that pursuing a pragmatic approach towards decolonization would surely lead to fulfilment of legitimate wishes of the people of NSGTs.

"We must also strive to enhance cooperation with international agencies and actors and channelize resources for the 17 NSGTs. This would surely enable them to build capacities in their just and noble quest towards achieving long-cherished goals," the statement said.

India said that as a former colony, it has always been in the forefront of the struggle against colonialism and apartheid since its own independence over seven decades ago. Since the creation of the United Nations, more than 80 former colonies have gained their independence and joined the family of United Nations.

"However, the process of decolonization that began with our own independence remains unfinished," it said on Tuesday. In 2011, the General Assembly had to proclaim the current decade, 2011-2020, as the Third International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism, a period which is coming to an end this year. India noted that there still remain 17 NSGTs, which are in various stages of the decolonization process on the agenda of this committee.

"We need to step up our efforts to conclude this long-drawn process," India said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pakistan India United Nations
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp