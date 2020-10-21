STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Record seizure of liquor in dry Bihar ahead of assembly elections, illegal gold, cash also found

Not just liquor, but a record seizure of unaccounted cash has also been reported by the department.

Published: 21st October 2020 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

The illegal cash seized by the Bihar Police ahead of the assembly polls. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Ahead of the first assembly polls in "dry Bihar" amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the syndicates of liquor mafia seem to have become more active in smuggling than ever.

Prohibition was enforced in Bihar on April 5 in 2016 and the state has recorded record seizures of liquor after the announcement of polls to the state assembly.

The Election Commission of India has appointed senior IPS officer of IG-rank Dr Kamal Kishore Singh as the state nodal officer for election expenditure. Singh is monitoring the state-wide drives round the clock from police headquarters in Patna.

A cop of the district, preferring anonymity, said that the liquor seizure during the poll time had baffled the senior officers. "The liquor mafia and peddlers have been more active since the announcement of the polls. Imagine the scale of illegal business they would have carried out on regular days", said an official involved in the raid.

Not just liquor, but a record seizure of unaccounted cash has also been reported by the department. According to official figures obtained by TNIE, more than Rs 15 crore have been seized in Bihar in the last only 24 days compared to the total seizures of Rs.19.9 crore found in a period 59 days during the 2015 polls.

The new numbers even beat that from the time of 2019 the parliamentary elections."A total amount Rs 9.03 crore was seized during the 2019 parliamentary elections in 79 days", the official said.

Similarly, liquor worth more than 4.5 lakhs have been seized in 24 days besides narcotics, gold and silver worth Rs 25.33 crore. During 2015 assembly elections, liquor worth Rs 5.20 lakhs were found in 59 days.

When contacted, Kishore Singh denied to disclose more details of the raid but said that teams of police and other agencies are keeping vigil on the illegal transaction and transportation of cash,liquor and anything across the state with more surveillance in 91 Expenditure Sensitive Constituencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Illegal liquor gold smuggling Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020 Bihar assembly polls prohibition Bihar prohibition
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp