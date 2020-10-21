STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Theaterisation of armed forces next in defence reforms: Army Chief

However, it is going to take ‘a number of years’ to take shape, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said.

Published: 21st October 2020 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

Army chief-designate Lt General Manoj Naravane

Army chief Lt General Manoj Naravane (Twitter Photo)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday said the next logical step in the process of defence reforms is the “formation of Integrated Theatre Commands to synergise the capabilities and combat potential of the three services during war and peace.” 

Integrated Theatre Commands is inevitable for fighting modern wars. However, it is going to take ‘a number of years’ to take shape, the Army chief added.

Army Chief said this during his visit to College of Defence Management (CDM) and Bison Division in Secunderabad.

The concept of theatre command is to meet requirements of modern warfare with structures which are based on integrated planning and operations under one unified authority with responsibility and accountability. This structure will have components of different wings placed under one commander instead of their own Service Chiefs.

On the government's decision to appoint a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and create the Department of Military Affairs, he said that it was "a momentous one" and that the services needed to "demonstrate great wisdom and statesmanship in enabling the CDS, a long-standing demand of the armed forces".

CDS General Bipin Rawat had opined at the beginning of this year that there may be a total of five different theatre commands to look after the security and defence of the country, including the maritime security.

At the College of Defence Management, the COAS interacted with the officers of the prestigious Higher Defence Management Course. During the course of the interaction, he spoke about the current security scenario and focused on the geostrategic implications on capability development and force utilisation of the Indian Army in pursuit of national interests.

The COAS explained to the officers that there was a need for everyone to work in a spirit of togetherness and trust with the national security interests being paramount. He added a note of caution and said that there might be a requirement for “mid-course corrections.”

At the Bison Division, the COAS was briefed by Major General Alok Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Bison Division, on security and operational preparedness of the formation in the presence of Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Theatre Commands Indian armed forces Indian Army General Naravane CDS Indian Navy IAF
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp