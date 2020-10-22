Covid access strategy announced: Rahul Gandhi's fresh jibe at BJP over 'free vaccine' promise

By Online Desk

Soon after BJP released its manifesto for the three-phased Bihar elections, as per which every person in the state would get vaccinated free of cost once a vaccine is approved by ICMR, many leaders inlcuding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to twitter criticising the party's 'poll promise'.

Mocking BJP's election manifesto, the former Congress president said in a tweet that the government of India just 'announced India’s Covid access strategy.'

'Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when will you get it, along with a hoard of false promises.' Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

GOI just announced India’s Covid access strategy.



Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when will you get it, along with a hoard of false promises. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 22, 2020

This comes after Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman released the party's manifesto in Patna.

"In the fight against coronavirus, the NDA government has set an example in the country. It is our resolution that as soon as the vaccine will be approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), every person in the State will be vaccinated," the manifesto said.

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the Centre on various issued including the government's handling of COVID-19 in the country, high unemployment rates, economy and the recently passed farm bills.

Meanwhile, CM Palaniswami announced that the coronavirus vaccine will be free in Tamil Nadu too, soon after BJP released its manifesto in poll-bound Bihar.

#Corona vaccine



TN CM EPS announces at Pudukottai that once the vaccine for Corona infection is ready, it will be administered to all in Tamil Nadu free of cost @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) October 22, 2020

Many opposition leaders took to social media platforms questioning the BJP if free COVID-19 vaccine would be available only in Bihar.

A few days back, Rahul criticised the Centre over its handling of COVID-19 pandemic in India and said even countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan controlled the pandemic better.