Dehradun's Covid death rate is more than double that of national rate

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: While Uttarakhand continues to perform relatively well in various COVID-19 metrics including recovery rate of over 89%, death rate in the hill state remains 1.61% which is more than national rate of 1.51%.

Anoop Nautiyal, whose Social Development for Communities Foundation analysed the data said, "Dehradun has a lion's share of the Covid 19 casualties being the capital where the maximum activities including governance, administration, business, travelling and others take place."

Dehradun, the state's winter capital has as death rate of 3.34 % followed by Nainital (1.94%), Haridwar (1.11%), Pauri Garhwal (0.93%), Udham Singh Nagar (0.91%), Bageshwar (0.72%), Almora (0.52%), Champawat (0.47%), Pithoragarh (0.37%), Uttarkashi (0.35%), Rudraprayag (0.20%), Tehri (0.17%) and Chamoli which has not reported a single death till October 20, 2020.

Out of total 946 deaths due to Covid infection in Uttarakhand, 545 have occurred in Dehradun alone which makes it 58% of total deaths.

Interestingly, in 31 weeks since the inception of Covid 19 in the hill state, recent 31st week witnessed maximum 190 deaths in comparison to 86 deaths in 30th week.

Four plain districts- Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital have 73% of total cases of infection and 93% of total deaths.

Total 58601 cases have been reported in the hill state out of which 16294 are from Dehradun followed by Haridwar (10643), Udham Singh Nagar (9205), Nainital (6900), Tehri (2871), Pauri (2585), Uttarkashi (2549), Almora (1741), Chamoli (1560), Pithoragarh (1355), Champawat (1074), Rudraprayag (990) and Bageshwar (834).

