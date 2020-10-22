STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Economy will not revive smartly unless govt puts money in the hands of bottom half of families in India: Chidambaram

Taking a dig at the RBI governor, Sebi chief and DEA secretary who spoke on economic revival, Chidambaram said he wishes economy was a circus lion that responds to ringmaster's stick.

Published: 22nd October 2020 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after the RBI Governor, the SEBI chief and the DEA secretary spoke on the economy, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday took a dig at them, saying he wishes the economy was a "circus lion" that would respond to the stick of the ringmaster.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said the economy will not revive smartly unless the government puts money in the hands of the bottom half of the families in India and puts food on the plates of the poor.

"Is it not intriguing that @DasShaktikanta, the SEBI Chairman and the DEA Secretary should speak on the same day on the same subject?" the former finance minister said.

All three have tried to "talk up" the economy, he said.

"I wish the economy was a circus lion that would respond to the stick of the ringmaster!" Chidambaram said.

"The three distinguished men should tell the FM, in unison, that the vast majority of the people do not have the money or the inclination to buy goods and services," he said.

"If you doubt what I say, just listen to the voices of the voters of Bihar on their existential crisis -- no work or not enough work, no income or little income, and their thoughts are on surviving, not on spending," Chidambaram said, tagging Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Finance Ministry.

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said the country is at the doorstep of economic revival on the back of accommodative monetary and fiscal policies being pursued by the central bank and the government.

While SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday said there are some positive aspects as well in it, and termed the recovery in the capital markets as broad-based, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj spoke about attracting investments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chidambaram DEA Sebi chief RBI
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Handset makers to add 50,000 jobs in 2021: India Cellular Chairman Pankaj Mahindroo
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp