Higher prices of essential consumer goods dampen festive spirits in West Bengal

Published: 22nd October 2020 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Durga_Puja_Pandal

Visitors stand near a barricade of a community puja pandal ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata Tuesday Oct. 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: An increase in prices of essential commodities continues to pinch consumers, which dampens the festive spirits in West Bengal.

Prices of pulses, edible oil, vegetables, fish, and egg have remained firm for the past few months mainly due to a rise in demand and bottlenecks in the supply chain, traders in the city said on Thursday.

They said prices of pulses and edible oil rose by 15- 20 percent, while most vegetables are sold at over Rs 50 a kg.

Onion, which was sold below potato price at Rs 25 per kg recently, is now available at Rs 70, while egg price has increased from Rs 4 apiece to Rs 7.

"Volatility in commodity markets happens every year but it used to be temporary. This year, prices are ruling high for last few months," a vegetable seller said.

A meat shop owner said the value of orders for this festive period is insignificant as compared to previous year.

"Since lockdown in March, we continue to see a surge in essential commodity prices. Many items are beyond the reach of common people. We had to cut the budget on feasts during the Durga Puja celebrations," Anjali Saha, a homemaker said.

According to traders, prices of vegetables and fish could soften when local train services resume.

"Fishermen are suffering due to lack of demand and transportation of low-value fish to city markets has been affected without local train services," a trader at Canning market in South 24 Parganas said.

