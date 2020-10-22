STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's active COVID-19 cases fall below 10 per cent since last 3 days: MoHFW

Published: 22nd October 2020 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A man undergoes COVID-19 test at a kiosk in Vijayawada (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Active cases of COVID-19 in India have fallen below 10 per cent while the positivity rate of the disease was reported below 5 per cent in the last three days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said here on Thursday.

"Presently the active cases comprise merely 9.29 per cent of the total positive cases of the country standing at 7,15,812. The daily positivity rate has also been maintained at less than 5 per cent over the past three days indicating that the spread of infection is being effectively contained through focussed strategies and actions of the Centre and the states/UTs. Today, the daily positivity rate is reported to be 3.8 per cent," the official statement said.

The decrease in the daily positivity rate is simultaneously mapped by the falling active cases, which continues to be under 7.5 lakh today (7,15,812). The total recovered cases are close to 69 lakhs (68,74,518). The difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing and stands at 61,58,706 today.

As many as 79,415 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases are 55,839. The national recovery rate has progressed to 89.20 per cent.

A total of 702 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 82 per cent are concentrated in 10 states/UTs.

More than 25 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (180 deaths).

"On a global scale, India continues to report one of the lowest cases/million population. With consistently falling case fatality rate (1.51 per cent presently), it also has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality," the MoHFW said. 

