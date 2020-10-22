STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh records 1,045 COVID-19 cases, takes tally to 1,64,341

A total of 1,271 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,49,353.

For representational purpose. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The tally of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh increased to 1,64,341 on Thursday after 1,045 more persons tested positive for the disease, while 14 fresh fatalities took the toll to 2,842, a health official said.

Three patients died in Indore, two in Bhopal, one each in Jabalpur, Khargone, Dhar, Chhindwara, Vidisha, Damoh, Anuppur, Singrauli and Sheopur, the official said.

Of the 1,045 new COVID-19 cases, Indore accounted for 242, Bhopal 183, Jabalpur 39 and Gwalior 22.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 32,532, including 667 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 23,124 with 462 fatalities.

Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 12,370 and 11,989 cases, respectively, the official said.

Indore now has 3,515 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,809, 773 and 368, respectively.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,64,341, new cases 1,045, deaths 2,842, recovered 1,49,353, active cases 12,146, number of people tested so far 26,87,838

