MHA official calls on Mizoram Governor amid border issue with Assam

By ANI

AIZAWL: Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary ( North East), Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) called on Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at the Raj Bhavan amid border issues with neighboring state Assam on Thursday.

Satyendra Garg had discussed the details and expected outcomes of the joint border talk held yesterday under his chairmanship at Silchar, Assam in which the Home Secretary, Mizoram, and her counterpart from Assam were negotiating how to diffuse tension in the shared border areas, according to an official release.

Garg had apprised the Governor that the bilateral talk at the state Home Secretary-level was a success.

"The road blockade in the border area had been cleared and the vehicles carrying essential goods were starting to enter Mizoram from last night," Garg told Governor.

Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai had also discussed with the visiting Joint Secretary (North East) of the state's point of view and where Mizoram stand on the border issue. He had expressed his full faith in the state officials to come up with a meaningful solution through dialogue and peaceful manners.

Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai had also gifted a book written by him "Dark Days of Democracy" to Satyendra Garg as a token of appreciation for the latter's effort in peace talk.

Earlier, Home Secretary-level talks between Assam and Mizoram were held at Lailapur close to the interstate border to bring back peace and tranquility and for plying of stranded trucks and vehicles on the Assam side of the border following the flare-up on October 17.