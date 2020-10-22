STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More manpower, smart border fence: Army prepares new blue print to stop infiltration along LoC

The new type of hybrid model of the Smart fence will cost around Rs 10 lakh per km as compared to Rs 10 crore for 2.4 km.

Published: 22nd October 2020

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC , Border , War

Image for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Indian Army has put its focus on stopping the entry of the terrorists right at the Line of Control (LoC) and for they the force has not just beefed up the presence of manpower but has also integrated the use of technology to make the plan success.

Lt Gen BS Raju said, “The manpower has been increased along the LoC in such a way that it not only helps in mitigating the infiltration but also raise a warning to the next layer of security in case some one succeeds in infiltrating across.”

The anti-infiltration grid is multilayered and apart from using manpower in layered deployments, equipments aimed to detect the movements early and keeping round the clock surveillance have also been integrated at the 343 km long LoC falling under the area of responsibility of 15 Corps Commanded by Lt Gen BS Raju.

Army till recently was working on concept of ‘Smart Fence” having sensors and warning equipment integrated together. However, incurring high cost has forced a rethink on converting the entire 740 km stretch of the LoC into a Smart one. A hybrid model pegged to cost less is being under trial.

The new type of hybrid model of the Smart fence will cost around Rs 10 lakh per km as compared to Rs 10 crore for 2.4 km but in this case the smartisation will be rudimentary which is expected to be made up with beef up of manpower. The fence will be integrated with LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors, Infrared Sensors and cameras among others.

“A stretch of 60 kms is being attempted this year” told an officer on ground. The old Smart fence was being tried in the area of Army’s 19 Division and it has been shunned for the time being, informed the officer.

Use of drones, both big and small, has also been increased for better monitoring on ground. The old fence called the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) along the LoC continues to exist. This fence consists of double row of concertina wire and was constructed between 2003 and 2005.

“The AIOS is fine but the geography along the LoC makes it difficult and during the winters while snow fall reaches 10-15 feet high the fence collapses every year under the weight of snow.” told the officer

Every year 60-70% of the fence has to be repaired and this major exercise lasts over four months from march to June, told the officer and added by the time its ready the next cycle of snowfall begins.
 
Assistance of technology is being taken to track militant movements along the LoC, day and night and to stop them from sneaking in, whenever the need comes.

