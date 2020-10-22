Srinagar diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The ‘Ladies Special’ buses which had stopped services in Srinagar after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic are back on roads again.

Published: 22nd October 2020

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

‘Ladies Special’ buses back on roads
The ‘Ladies Special’ buses which had stopped services in Srinagar after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic are back on roads again. The buses resumed operations early this week. The three ‘Ladies Special’ buses are again ferrying the women passengers from different areas of the city to the city centre Lal Chowk and other areas. The resumption of the special bus service has come as a major relief for the women commuters, mostly office goers.

Panel to ensure oxygen availability 
The government has constituted a committee to ensure adequate and uninterrupted medical oxygen supply in J&K. Doctors have warned that Covid cases may rise during harsh winters, especially in the Valley. A 13-member panel has been asked to continuously monitor the availability of medical oxygen and report any shortfalls related problems immediately to the Central Control Room established in the Union health ministry. The panel has also been tasked to ensure that no restrictions are imposed on the movement of medical oxygen into J&K and free inter-State movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles is permitted. The Committee shall ensure that no restrictions are imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the oxygen supplies only to the hospitals of the J&K. 

Evict ex-ministers from govt houses: HC
The J&K High Court has asked the government to evict former ministers, legislators, retired IAS Officers and political persons, who are still unauthorisedly residing in accommodation of the Estates Department. The government was given two weeks to comply with the orders. The authorities have served final notices to about two dozen ex-ministers and legislators to vacate official accommodations in Jammu and similar notices have been issued to 32 former ministers and legislators in Srinagar. 

J&K gets its first ever family court
The Union Territory got its first-ever family court. The family court was established in Srinagar after the promulgation of J&K Reorganization Act 2019. The family court at District Court Complex, Srinagar was inaugurated by J&K Chief Justice Gita Mittal. It would ensure a congenial environment to deal with matters such as marriage, divorce, child custody and others. Chief Justice Mittal said the family court is not only meant to ensure speedy and inexpensive justice but parties would also have privacy in personal areas of dispute and difficulties. About 1100 cases have been transferred to the Srinagar family court.

Fayaz wani
fayazwani123@gmail.com

