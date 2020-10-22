STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP police secure nearly 11,000 undertakings from potential troublemakers against women

The maximum checks occurred in districts like Hardoi, Rae Bareli and Lakhimpur Khiri, he said in a statement.

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Anti-Romeo Squads of Uttar Pradesh police have been able to secure nearly 11,000 undertakings from potential trouble makers against women and girls to desist from committing any mischief against them, a government official said on Wednesday.

In the last three days, since the launch of the Mission Shakti, aimed at making women feel safe and secure at public places, the police have secured a total of 10,609 undertakings, including 3,392 from the parents of underage suspects, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi.

He said a total of 1,716 Anti-Romeo Squads are patrolling the state and they have confronted and checked as many as 93,638 people at 24,951 spots all over the state.

In the last three days, the UP emergency service number 112 received 2,692 complaints of domestic violence while police response vans acted on 410 complaints of eve-teasing.

Women Powerline 1090 received 8,141 complaints, the statement said.

The Uttar Pradesh government launched the "Mission Shakti" amid criticism of law and order situation in the state after a string of rape incidents, including the alleged gang-rape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman of Hathras district last month.

