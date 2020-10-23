1,112 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat takes tally to 1,65,233

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat recorded 1,112 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 1,65,233, the health department said on Friday evening.

The death toll in the state reached 3,676 with six more patients succumbing, it added.

On the other hand, 1,264 patients recovered during this period.

Gujarat's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,65,233, New cases 1,112, Deaths 3,676, Discharged 1,47,572, Active cases 13,985 and people tested so far 56,38,392.