STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AgustaWestland case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Rajeev Saxena till December 11

Special judge Arvind Kumar, in a hearing held through video-conferencing, also granted regular bail to Sandeep Tyagi and others who marked their presence via video conferencing.

Published: 23rd October 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Rajeev Saxena

Rajiv Saxena, co-accused in AgustaWestland case (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday granted interim bail to businessman Rajeev Saxena till December 11 in connection with a case related to the scam related to the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Special judge Arvind Kumar, in a hearing held through video-conferencing, also granted regular bail to Sandeep Tyagi and others who marked their presence via video conferencing. The court also asked them to furnish a personal bond and a surety of Rs two lakhs each.

The accused were summoned by the court after it took cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet, filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last month, in connection with the AgustaWestland scam case.

Special public prosecutor DP Singh, representing the CBI, had earlier submitted before the court that there is enough material to proceed against the accused chargesheeted in the matter.

According to sources, former defence secretary Shashi Kant Sharma, who later became Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), has not been named as an accused in the chargesheet as CBI has not received sanction to prosecute Sharma to date. Sources said another fresh chargesheet will be filed after CBI received sanction to prosecute him.

Rajeev Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman, was extradited from the UAE in January last year. He was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to the scam, but was later granted bail by a court.

The AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal was finalised during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime under the leadership of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh but got mired in allegations of kickbacks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Scam Rajeev Saxena
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp