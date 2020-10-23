STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At Bihar rally, Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi when land occupied by China will be recovered

Speaking at his first election rally in poll-bound Bihar on Friday at the same time PM Modi was addressing his second rally in Gaya, Gandhi alleged that the PLA has grabbed 1200 sq km in Ladakh

Published: 23rd October 2020 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Indian Army's sacrifices in the Galwan Valley, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that he had lied to the nation by saying there was no infiltration by the PLA into Indian territory in Ladakh.

Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of insulting the Indian Army by denying that the PLA had infiltrated into Ladakh.

Speaking at his first election rally in poll-bound Bihar in Nawada district on Friday at the same time that PM Modi was addressing his second rally in Gaya, Gandhi alleged that the PLA has grabbed 1200 sq km of area in Ladakh.

"When our jawans fought against the infiltration by the PLA and laid down their lives, our PM lied that the PLA has not intruded into Indian territory in Ladakh," he claimed, asking the PM to tell the nation when the land captured by the PLA will be vacated.

He asked the people of Bihar to unseat the Nitish Kumar-led government to save the state as well as the nation.

"PM Modi makes promises when he comes here but when the time comes for working for Bihar and the people, he goes back home and takes action for the benefit of Adani and Ambani," he alleged.

He called upon the people to uproot the government in the state by voting in favour of candidates of the grand alliance.

  • shesh
    RaGa has to ask his family
    13 hours ago reply
