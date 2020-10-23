Body of 19-year-old man found near drain in Noida

By PTI

NOIDA: The body of a 19-year-old man was found dumped in bushes in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Friday, with police launching an investigation into the case, officials said.

The body was found in the morning near a drain in Sector 32, under Sector 24 police station limits, by locals who alerted police about it, they said.

"The deceased has been identified as Ashok, who lived in the slums in Sector 9 here. His family has been informed about it," a police spokesperson said.

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the spokesperson said.

Further proceedings are underway, the police added.