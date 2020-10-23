STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deduction of DVC power dues from Jharkhand's account unconstitutional: Soren tells PM

Published: 23rd October 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed his displeasure to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deduction of Rs 1,417 crore as power dues of Damodar Valley Corporation, contending that it has "soured" relations of the state government with the Centre.

In a letter to Modi, Soren said in the present COVID- 19 situation, the step was unconstitutional and hurt the federal structure of the country.

"Due to this deduction, relations between Jharkhand and the central government have soured," he said.

Soren said the total power dues of DVC was Rs 5,500 crore, out of which, Rs 1,417 crore was debited from the state's account, which was "neither justified nor constitutional".

The chief minister also urged the PM to return the amount and ensure that such deductions do not happen in future in view of the pandemic.

"The Centre is requested to reverse the decision and credit the sum as Jharkhand is a tribal-dominated state," Soren said in the letter to Modi late on Thursday.

He also sought a meeting with the prime minister to apprise him about the issue of power dues.

