STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IAVI, Merck KGaA, Serum Institute join hands to develop monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19

Under IAVI's agreement with Merck KGaA and Serum Institute, the partners will conduct an accelerated, integrated program of preclinical and clinical research to evaluate the antibodies.

Published: 23rd October 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Lab, test, In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Non-profit scientific research organisation IAVI, vaccine major Serum Institute of India and global science and technology firm Merck KGaA have entered into an agreement to develop monoclonal antibodies to fight COVID-19 and to ensure their prompt and equitable global access.

The agreement is "to develop SARS-CoV-2 neutralising monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) co-invented by IAVI and Scripps Research as innovative interventions to address the COVID-19 pandemic", the partners said in a statement on Thursday.

The agreement builds on the advanced antibody discovery and optimisation expertise of International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) and Scripps Research, and on Germany's Merck KGaA's and Serum Institute's significant capabilities in design and scale up of accelerated manufacturing processes for mAb production, it added.

If the SARS-CoV-2 neutralising antibody candidates being advanced through this partnership are shown to be efficacious in clinical trials, either as a single antibody or a potential combination of both candidates, Merck KGaA will lead commercialisation in developed countries, the statement said.

Serum Institute will lead global manufacturing as well as commercialisation in low- and middle-low-income countries, including India, it added.

"We're acutely aware of the tremendous potential for monoclonal antibodies to be used in COVID-19 response. By combining the scientific achievements of IAVI and Scripps Research with our partners' development, manufacturing, and distribution expertise, we are hopeful that this partnership will result in globally accessible antibodies that are available to all who can benefit from them," IAVI President and CEO Mark Feinberg said.

On the agreement, Merck KGaA vice chair of the executive board and deputy CEO  Belén Garijo said: "Together with IAVI and Serum Institute, we look forward to demonstrating the potential application of these monoclonal antibodies in the management of COVID-19."

"We share a common purpose to accelerate this promising science and deliver effective solutions that address global challenges presented by this pandemic", he added.

"I am extremely pleased that we have joined forces with IAVI and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the fight against COVID-19 with the aim of developing monoclonal antibodies for global access," Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said.

Under IAVI's agreement with Merck KGaA and Serum Institute, the partners will conduct an accelerated, integrated program of preclinical and clinical research to evaluate the antibodies for treatment of COVID-19.

A Phase I clinical trial is expected to start early in 2021, the statement said.

Should the mAb candidates being developed be shown to be safe and efficacious, Merck KGaA and Serum Institute will help ensure that the therapy is rapidly and widely available and accessible, it added.

Joining the partners in this development effort are contract research and manufacturing firm Syngene International and bioengineering company ATUM, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Merck KGaA IAVI Serum Institute of India Oxford Vaccine
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp