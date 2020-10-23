STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India invested deeply in success of United Nations: EAM Jaishankar

India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for a two-year term, beginning January 2021.

Published: 23rd October 2020 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As a founding member of the United Nations, India invested deeply in success of the world body and will continue to work with vigour to bring its goals and objectives closer to aspirations of the member states, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

Jaishankar was speaking at an event after releasing a commemorative postage stamp on the 75th anniversary of the UN.

The stamp was brought out by the Department of Posts (DOP).

"As a founding member of the United Nations, India is invested with its heart and soul, right from the crafting of the principles of the UN Charter to being in the forefront of keeping its peace," the external affairs minister said.

India has been a major contributor of troops to the UN's peacekeeping missions across the world.

Jaishanakar described the 75th anniversary of the UN as a significant milestone for the organisation, saying the global body has served as a platform for the nations of the world to come together under one roof and "dream and work" together towards a better future for humankind.

"The 75th anniversary is a significant milestone for the world's biggest, and by far, the most crucial, deliberative organisation," he said.

The external affairs minister also said that India is looking forward to beginning its eighth term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

"It is important that at this historic juncture of the 75-year-long journey of the UN, we recommit ourselves to join hands and work with vigour and dedication to bring the goals and objectives of the UN closer to the aspirations of its member states, and more importantly to the aspirations of their peoples," he said.

"Let us work together to make this one United Nations that we have, the best possible United Nations there can be," Jaishankar said.

Department of Posts previously released similar commemorative postage stamps on UN's ninth, 40th and 50th anniversaries in 1954, 1985 and 1995 respectively.

