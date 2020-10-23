Jammu and Kashmir reports 586 new COVID-19 cases taking tally to 90,752

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 586 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 90,752, while 12 fatalities took the death toll to 1,424, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 206 are from Jammu and 380 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 154 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 121 in Jammu district, the officials said.

There are 7,842 active covid-19 cases, while 81,486 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, 12 deaths took place in the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir - four in Jammu region and eight in the valley - taking the death toll to 1,424, the officials said.