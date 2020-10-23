STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021 in line with NEP: Ramesh Pokhariyal

Starting 2021, the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will also be held in various regional languages, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank announced on Thursday.

Published: 23rd October 2020 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

NEET exam centre

Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Starting 2021, the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will also be held in various regional languages, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank announced on Thursday.

The decision has been made by the Joint Admission Board (JAB), in line with the vision of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Pokhriyal said.

"In line with the vision of #NEP2020, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) of #JEE (Main) has decided to conduct the JEE (Main) examination in more regional languages of India," Nishank tweeted.

As of now the entrance test for engineering colleges across India is held only in English, Hindi and Gujarati.

Sources in the ministry said that students in Gujarat, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haweli also had the option of writing the JEE Main examination in Gujarati because of a special provision. 

“Gujarat government, first in 2013, had requested the board to conduct JEE main in Gujarati and the same practice has continued on request,” an official said. 

"The examination will also be conducted in regional languages where entry to State Engineering Colleges is decided based on an examination (conducted in regional language). State language of states who admit students based on the #JEE(Main) will also be included under this."

"This decision has far-reaching implications as Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has pointed out that top-scoring countries in PISA examination use mother tongue as a medium of instruction. The decision of JAB will help students comprehend questions better and score higher," he said in a series of tweets.

According to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, the regional languages in which the test will be offered are yet to be decided.

"The exam will be offered in those regional languages in which the states are already conducting their local entrance exams for engineering. More languages will be added following whichever states are part of the JEE-Main and wants their language to be included in the test," an official said.

Last year, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while questioning the inclusion of Gujarati as a medium of writing the exam, demanded inclusion of other regional languages.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joint Entrance Examination JEE Mains Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank Joint Admission Board National Education Policy
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp