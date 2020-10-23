Ladakh standoff: Discussions with China to continue to ensure immediate disengagement, says MEA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said both New Delhi and Beijing continue to have discussions on the LAC situation and immediate task to ensure disengagement.

Though the date for the eighth round of military talks is yet to be firmed up, it is expected to take place by the first half of next week.

“India and China continue to have discussions through both diplomatic and military channels to peacefully resolve the issues along the LAC in India-China border areas. This is in keeping with the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers during their meeting in Moscow on 10 September 2020. The immediate task is to ensure a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Tensions have been on the rise since the June 15 face off between both troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

Discussions between the two sides — military and diplomatic — have continued with the EAM S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meeting in Moscow on the sidelines of the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting and agreeing on a five-point mechanism to ensure quick and complete disengagement along the LAC.

At the media briefing, Srivastava also referred to the last round of diplomatic parleys between India and China on September 30 and the seventh round of military talks on October 12.

“The 19th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on 30 September. This was followed by the 7th meeting of Senior Commanders in Chushul on 12 October 2020. The two sides have reiterated their desire to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible. We continue to remain engaged with the Chinese side,” Srivastava said.

He was replying to questions at a media briefing on the status of talks between India and China on the over five-month-long standoff along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The spokesperson said both sides are engaged in talks to peacefully resolve border issues.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held talks in Moscow on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) summit where they arrived at a five-point agreement to defuse the situation in eastern Ladakh.

The pact included measures like quick disengagement of troops, avoiding action that could escalate tensions, adherence to all agreements and protocols on border management and steps to restore peace along the LAC.

India has all along been maintaining that the onus is on China to carry forward the process of disengagement and de-escalation at the friction points in the mountainous region.

Following the sixth round of military talks, the two sides announced a slew of decisions including not to send more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate matters.

