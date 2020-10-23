STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lalu coming out on bail on November 9, CM Nitish Kumar's farewell next day: Tejashwi Yadav

The votes for the state assembly polls will be counted on November 10. Prasad is in judicial custody in Jharkhand capital Ranchi after his conviction in fodder scam cases.

Published: 23rd October 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

JDU supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (L) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

JDU supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (L) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

HISUA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Friday asserted his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad will come out of jail on November 9 after securing bail in a fodder scam case, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will have his farewell the next day.

The votes for the state assembly polls will be counted on November 10.

Prasad is in judicial custody in Jharkhand capital Ranchi after his conviction in fodder scam cases.

He was recently granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the case related to Chaibasa treasury but could not come out of jail as his bail plea in another case of fraudulent withdrawals from Dumka treasury is being heard.

ALSO READ | At Bihar rally, Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi when land occupied by China will be recovered

"Lalu ji is getting released on November 9. He has got one bail and will secure another on November 9, which also happens to be my birthday. The next day, Nitishji will have his farewell, Tejashwi told a poll rally here, exuding confidence about winning the elections. The state is voting in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

In his address, he accused the Nitish Kumar government of failing to root out corruption, bring industries, provide employment and check migration for livelihood.

"Nitishji, you have got tired. You won't to able to take care of Bihar," the 30-year-old Tejashwi told Kumar (69).

He took a jibe at the chief minister for his remark that Bihar lacked industrialisation because it is landlocked, and reaffirmed his commitment of sanctioning 10 lakh government jobs in his first cabinet meeting if the grand alliance comes to power.

"Those who didn't give you jobs, education, health facilities and industries in 15 years will not do so in the next five years as well," he said.

In his address, delivered mostly in Bhojpuri in a tone that appeared a loose copy of his fathers famous style of speech-making, Tejashwi also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Bihar to address his first rallies in the polls.

"The PM has come to Bihar. I was expecting him to tell when Bihar will get the special state status and a special package. You should have revealed how many government jobs you provided," he said.

ALSO READ | Time of 'lantern' is gone now: PM Modi attacks Opposition ahead of Bihar polls

Continuing his tirade against Kumar, the Mahagathbandhans chief ministerial candidate said the JD(U) president did not come out of the CM's House for 144 days due to the fear of coronavirus.

"Coronavirus is still there, but now he is coming out, because he wants votes, wants chair," he said.

Responding to the NDA's persistent question about where will he bring the fund from for his promised 10 lakh jobs, Tejashwi said Bihar has a budget of Rs 2.

13 lakh crore and the Nitish Kumar government manages to spend just 60 per cent of it.

"There still is Rs 80,000 crore left," he said.

He sought to reach out to voters of every age group with the promise of waiving examination fees and fare for commuting to exam centres, making contractual teachers permanent, and raising the old-age pension to Rs 1,000 from Rs 400.

"This fight is not between Nitish and Tejashwi, neither is it between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi.

It is a fight between the people and a dictatorial government," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav Lalu Prasad Yadav Bihar fodder scam Bihar elections 2020 Bihar polls 2020 Nitish Kumar
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp