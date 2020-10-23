STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shivraj Government to contest Madhya Pradesh HC order on restricting political rallies

In the wake of the order amid Covid-19 pandemic, the CM cancelled his two physical political rallies in Ashok Nagar and Datia district scheduled for Thursday.

Published: 23rd October 2020 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two days after the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered restricting political rallies in nine districts where Assembly by-elections are due, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his government would challenge it in the Supreme Court.

“The HC order in a part of the state is like ek desh mein do vidhan (two laws in the same country). While physical rallies are allowed in poll-bound Bihar and a large part of MP, these have been restricted in another part of the state. We’re going to seek justice from the Supreme Court in the matter,” Chouhan said.

In the wake of the order amid Covid-19 pandemic, the CM cancelled his two physical political rallies in Ashok Nagar and Datia district scheduled for Thursday.

On Tuesday, a two-judge bench of the MP High Court in Gwalior had mentioned in its interim order.

“All district magistrates of nine districts falling within the bench’s territorial jurisdiction are restrained for giving permission to any candidate/political party for holding physical congregations of any number of people.”

The court had also directed the district magistrates of Datia and Gwalior to ensure registration of an FIR against Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and state Congress president Kamal Nath for alleged breach of Covid-19 protocol at their election meetings earlier this month.

