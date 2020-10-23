Thane man arrested for bludgeoning colleague to death due to 'work-related dispute'
The incident took place on Thursday, when the Suraj Saroj, employed as a plumber, entered into an argument with supervisor Vijay Ram Ujjagir (38), an official said.
Published: 23rd October 2020 02:38 PM | Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 02:38 PM | A+A A-
THANE: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his colleague over a work-related dispute in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday, when the Suraj Saroj, employed as a plumber, entered into an argument with supervisor Vijay Ram Ujjagir (38), an official said.
During the heated exchange, the accused rained blows on the victim and bludgeoned him to death with a heavy-duty spanner, the official said.
The Kasarwadavali police have registered a case of murder against the accused and further probe is underway, he added.