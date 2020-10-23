Two held for duping people in foreign travel scam in Maharashtra

By PTI

AMRAVATI: Two persons have been arrested in Amravati district of Maharashtra for allegedly cheating 41 persons of Rs 40,000 each on the pretext of arranging trips for them to Thailand, police said on Friday.

Dr. Nandkishor Arun Patil (30) and his brother Vinod were nabbed on Wednesday for allegedly taking money from the victims for arranging a trip to Thailand in June 2019 and not refunding the money after canceling the tour, sub-inspector Rajesh Jaware of Anjangaon police said.

The duo had floated attractive advertisements of trips to Thailand through Manav Sewa Vikas Foundation and 41 persons had responded to the ad and shelled out Rs 40,000 each for the trip, which was scheduled for June 16, 2019, he said.

When the victims reached the airport in Mumbai, the accused were nowhere to be seen and they also did not return, calls, the official said, adding that the duo later messaged saying their money will be refunded in eight days.

However, when the victims did not get a refund after more than a year, a complaint was lodged on October 21 and the duo was apprehended for cheating.