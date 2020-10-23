STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Varanasi: Waqf board plea on Gyanwapi dispute admitted by dist court, hearing on November 12

The Central Sunni Waqf Board had filed the revision plea in the court on September 18, pleading that the case was related to the waqf tribunal and therefore it should be heard by Lucknow Waqf court.

Published: 23rd October 2020 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Varanasi district court has admitted the revision petition of Uttar Pradesh Central Sunni Waqf Board (UPCSWB) in the case of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute, and fixed the next date of hearing on November 12.

The Central Sunni Waqf Board had filed the revision petition in the court on September 18, pleading that the case was related to the waqf tribunal and therefore it should be heard by Lucknow Waqf court.

After hearing the plea on October 20, the court of the district judge Umesh Chandra Sharma had reserved the verdict and fixed the date on October 22. Accepting the plea of the Central Sunni Waqf Board, the court will now hear the case on November 12.

Earlier, in December last year, a civil court had admitted a petition filed for the restoration of land on which the Gyanwapi mosque is situated to Kashi Vishwanath temple trust and removal of the mosque.

In December 2019, advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi on behalf of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar had filed an application in the court of civil judge, requesting for a survey of the entire Gyanvapi compound by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI).

He had filed the petition as the next friend of the deity Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar. Later in January 2020, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had filed an objection in the court against the petition.

In 1998, Anjuman Intezamia Masajid moved the High Court with the contention that the mandir-masjid dispute could not be adjudicated by a civil court as it was barred by the law. The court stayed the proceedings at the lower court which continued for the past 22 years. In February this year, the petitioners
approached the lower court again with a plea to resume the hearing as the HC had not extended the stay in the past six months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunni Waqf Board Kashi Vishwanath Temple Gyanvapi mosque temple mosque dispute
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp