'Violation of jail norms', cries BJP as RJD leader uploads photo of him meeting Lalu

In the photograph posted by Ali, he has written, “After reaching Ranchi, met Lalu Prasad ji took his blessings and updated him on the current situation of Bihar elections.”

Published: 23rd October 2020 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Syed Ali with Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another embarrassment for the ruling alliance in Jharkhand, RJD leader Syed Ali on Friday uploaded his photograph meeting party chief Lalu Yadav which later went viral on social media.  BJP has alleged violation of jail manual by RJD chief while his stay in the directors’ bungalow at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, while the ruling alliance calls it an old photograph.

The RJD chief, who was admitted to the paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, was recently shifted to the official residence of the RIMS director, also known as Kelly Bungalow located inside the hospital campus.

BJP has demanded immediate action in this regard alleging that the RJD chief has been misusing the facilities being provided to him in the name of protecting him from Covid-19 infection.

“The decision of shifting the RJD chief was taken by RIMS administration as a precautionary measure after looking at the soaring Covid cases in Jharkhand., but he is being seen violating jail manual blatantly. In fact, Kelly Bungalow has been turned into an election office of RJD in Jharkhand from where Lalu Yadav has been operating election campaign for Bihar polls,” said State BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo. Action must be taken against him for violating the jail manual, he added.

Congress on the other hand, coming in support of Lalu Yadav, claimed the photograph to be an old which was taken before the conviction of RJD Chief.

“See this is election time is at its peak in Bihar, and due to his popularity, several political leaders and workers are posting old photographs on social media just to gain publicity, it also appears to be one of them,” said Congress leader Rajesh Gupta.

Notably, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has also been filed in the Jharkhand High Court, demanding to shift RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav back to Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi. In the PIL filed by Manish Kumar, it has been alleged that the RJD Chief, sitting in the director’s bungalow, has been actively
influencing the politics of Bihar which is going for Assembly polls very soon.

