STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

10 lakh jobs, 200 MGNREGA man-days: RJD releases Bihar poll manifesto; RLSP focuses on education

RJD leader Tejashawi Yadav assured that each and every promise made by the party would be fulfiled if the Grand alliance is voted to power.

Published: 24th October 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav releases party's manifesto. (Photo| ANI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav releases party's manifesto. (Photo| ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which heads the Opposition Grand Alliance coalition in the Bihar elections, on Saturday released its poll manifesto reiterating its promise of 10 lakh jobs and loan waiver for the farmers, while Upendra Kushwaha, chief of the RLSP leading the Grand Democratic Secular Front, promised to give a major revamp in the education sector if voted to power. The RJD’s manifesto was released by Tejashwi Yadav at a press conference in the party office in Patna.

The cover page of the manifesto does not have a photo of the party’s founder and its charismatic leader Lalu Prasad. Tejashwi made it clear that the funds for new jobs will come from the state’s budget of `2.13 lakh crore, out of which, only 60 per cent have been spent till now. The RJD said the promised 10 lakh jobs will be created “in a time bound manner”.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with MP Manoj Jha and
others release party’s manifesto‘Prann Hamara’
at party office in Patna on Saturday | PTI

And its process will begin in the first Cabinet meeting. Wooing farmers, it promised the minimum support price for crops. If voted to power, Tejashwi said the government, led by the RJD, will waive off full farm loan and education loan up to `5 lakh, besides allocating a huge 22 per cent of the state budget for education. “Nitish Kumar has been raising doubts on our promise of providing 10 lakh jobs, so how his future government will fulfil ally BJP’s declaration of 19 lakh jobs?” Tejashwi asked.

The party has promised one-time support of `4,000 at the time of institutional delivery. Releasing the RLSP’s manifesto, Kushwaha said: “We are promising to ensure studies, medicine, earning, irrigation, action and hearing on a priority basis.” He also claimed that the RLSP will be the first party to start the Swami Sahajanand Saraswati Krishi Rozgar Yojana parallel to the MNREGA.

In a big promise, he said the teachers would be completely exempted from non-teacher works in order to keep education unhindered. “There would be a mandatory the biometric method for registering the presence of teachers and students in educational institutions of all levels,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020 RJD Manifesto
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
PM Modi insulted soldiers when he said nobody entered Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
Gallery
There is history, humour, lots of violence and a lot more drama in store, as OTT platforms lay out the spread for the festival weekend. We bring you a list of upcoming shows and films that you must shortlist for your definite Dussehra watch.
'Mirzapur 2' to 'A Suitable Boy': Check out what OTT platforms have in store for Digital Dussehra
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp