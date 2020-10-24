10 lakh jobs, 200 MGNREGA man-days: RJD releases Bihar poll manifesto

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday released its separate manifesto reiterating commitments to provide employment to lakhs of Bihar youths.

RJD leader Tejashawi Yadav assured that each and every promise made by the party would be fulfiled if the Grand alliance is voted to power.

The RJD manifesto addressed 17 issues, including employment, higher education, smart villages, self-help groups, health and other basic infrastructure developments for industries and agriculture sectors.

READ| NDA will form government in Bihar, says Anurag Thakur



Titled as "Hamara Pran" (Our Resolves), the RJD manifesto, running into 16 pages, has stressed on the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs.

The RJD, in its manifesto, claims that their government will set up employment centres in every district and increase MNREGA man-days to minimum 200 days.

Promising to promote industrial growth of the state, Yadav said that a new industrial policy would be brought in with effective tax differential and tax weaver scheme to encourage employment generating industries.

"The job application fee will also be waived off for the youths of Bihar applying for jobs in the government departments. And those students who come to examination centres from their home in the state will be given travel fare also," he said.

READ| Harish Rao blasts saffron party for free vaccine pledge in Bihar

He also laid down the plans for fulfilling the demands of office assistants, statistical volunteers, librarians, Urdu teachers, Aanganwadi workers and assistants, Asha workers, rural doctors, the Jeevika didis.

In the health care sector, more than lakhs of direct jobs and indirect employment will be created and Jeevika cadres will be given interest-free loans.

Yadav also promised to form the Farmers Commission, Business Commission, Youth Commission and Sports Commission in Bihar. Tearing into the NDA, Tejashawi said, “When we talk about 10 lakhs jobs, the NDA leaders talk about frying ‘pakoda’ and cleaning the drain. We have to make Bihar better. We don’t make false promises like the BJP-JDU”.