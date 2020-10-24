STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

25 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Banda

The injured were part of a group of 35-40 people who were returning from a visit to a temple

Published: 24th October 2020 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BANDA: Twenty-five people were injured after the tractor-trolley in which they were traveling overturned here on Saturday when the driver was trying to avoid hitting another vehicle, police said.

The injured were part of a group of 35-40 people who were returning from a visit to a temple, they said.

The speeding tractor-trolley overturned in front of the Government Medical College here while the driver was trying to avoid hitting another vehicle, said SHO, City Kotwali, Dinesh Singh.

He said the injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College hospital.

The condition of 15 of them is stated to be serious. Singh said 35 to 40 people were traveling in the tractor trolley at the time of the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP accident
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
PM Modi insulted soldiers when he said nobody entered Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
Gallery
There is history, humour, lots of violence and a lot more drama in store, as OTT platforms lay out the spread for the festival weekend. We bring you a list of upcoming shows and films that you must shortlist for your definite Dussehra watch.
'Mirzapur 2' to 'A Suitable Boy': Check out what OTT platforms have in store for Digital Dussehra
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp