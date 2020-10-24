STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
6,417 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra take total tally to 16,38,961

Mumbai city reported 1,257 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,50,059, while its death toll rose to 10,059 of which 50 were reported on Saturday.

Published: 24th October 2020 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Medics walk past a swab testing cabin in a hospital in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Saturday increased to 16,38,961 with 6,417 new cases, said a state health official.

The state also reported 137 deaths, taking the death toll to 43,152, he said.

A total of 10,004 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recovered people to 14,55,107. With this, the number of active patients in the state stands at 1,40,194.

The state has so far conducted 85,48,036 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 16,38,961, new cases: 6,417, death toll: 43,152, discharged; 14,55,107, active cases 1,40,194, people tested so far: 85,48,036.

