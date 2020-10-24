STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bikru ambush case: Gangsters Act invoked against 30 arrested aides of Vikas Dubey

A separate FIR under the relevant sections of the Gangsters Act has been lodged against the jailed accused, the DIG added.

Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey

Slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case. (File Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

KANPUR: More than three months since the Bikru village ambush, in which eight policemen including a deputy SP were killed, the Kanpur police has invoked the Gangsters Act against 30 of slain gangster Vikas Dubey's aides arrested in connection with the case.

Kanpur's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Preetinder Singh said on Saturday that the Gangsters Act has been slapped against the 30 accused.

The investigation has been handed over to Station House Officer (Billhaur) PN Bajpai, who has been asked to probe the case properly.

Earlier this month, a chargesheet in the Bikru ambush case was submitted in the court concerned.

Eight policemen, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru when they were going to arrest Dubey, a dreaded gangster, and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3.

Under the Gangsters Act, a district magistrate can order attachment of a property, whether movable or immovable, if there is a reason to believe that it was acquired by a gangster as commission for an offence triable under the Act, the DIG said.

