BJP demands Mehbooba Mufti's arrest for 'seditious' remarks

Mufti said she will only hold the national flag after the flag of Jammu and Kashmir is restored.

Published: 24th October 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir BJP has demanded PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's arrest for her "seditious" remarks, wherein she said she would only hold the tricolour when the flag of the erstwhile state is restored.

The BJP said "no power on earth" can either hoist the state flag again or restore Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing reporters on Friday for the first time since her release from a 14-month detention following the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year, Mufti said she will only hold the national flag after the flag of Jammu and Kashmir is restored.

In an act seen as defiance, the flag of the erstwhile state was prominently placed on a table in front of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, along with that of her party, during a press conference.

"I request Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take cognisance of the seditious remarks of Mehbooba Mufti, book her for the seditious act and put her behind bars," Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina told reporters.

"We will sacrifice every drop of our blood for our flag, country and motherland. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of our country, so only one flag can be hoisted in Jammu and Kashmir and that is the national flag," he said.

Raina said the saffron party will not tolerate such "nefarious designs" aimed at instigating the people of Kashmir.

"I warn leaders like Mehbooba Mufti not to instigate the people of Kashmir. We will not allow anyone to disturb peace, normalcy and brotherhood. In case anything wrong happens, she will have to face the consequences," he said.

If Kashmiri leaders are feeling insecure in India, they can go to Pakistan and China, he added.

During her presser, Mufti accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "looting" the dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We had acceded to a liberal, democratic, secular India. Let me tell them that we are not comfortable, we are incompatible with today's India where minorities and Dalits are not safe and where they tried to disrespect us by looting our dignity," she said.

Referring to the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 on August 5 last year, Raina said no decision taken by the government can be reversed.

He said Article 370 gave rise to separatism, terrorism and was instrumental behind thousands of killings.

"As the government has permanently scrapped Article 370, no power on earth can restore it. No power on earth can hoist any flag other than the national flag in Jammu and Kashmir," the BJP leader said.

