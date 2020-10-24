Guwahati diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Kaziranga National Park opens for tourists

Tourists may have a reason to smile as Kaziranga National Park has been opened. Jeep safaris started in Kohora and Bagori ranges from Wednesday. The two other ranges will be opened for tourists from next month. Elephant safari will also be resumed. CM Sarbananda Sonowal hoped Assam’s tourism sector would be revived with the opening of the UNESCO heritage site. He was hopeful that the unemployed youths in and around Kaziranga would find meaningful employment again through jeep safari and other activities.

IIT students chosen for PM’s scheme

Fourteen students of the IIT-Guwahati have been selected for the Prime Minister’s Research Fellows (PMRF) scheme announced recently. They are pursuing research in inter-disciplinary and forefront areas at various departments and centres such as Departments of Design, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Electrical Engineering, Physics, Chemistry, and the Centres for Nanotechnology, Rural Technology, Energy and Environment. “This initiative by the Government of India will attract the best talents for pursuing high-end research at the IIT, Guwahati and realise the vision of the PM of high-end multi-disciplinary technology development and self-sustenance through innovation,” said IIT-Guwahati

director Prof TG Sitharam.

NCC girls reach out to orphanage inmates

The cadets of ‘60 Assam Girls Battalion NCC’, which is a part of the Guwahati Group, reached out to the inmates of a girls’ orphanage in the city under the programme, Noble Social Welfare Activity. The orphanage is home to 42 inmates, who received items such as stationery, Covid protection equipment, sanitary napkins among others. Brigadier JC Talukdar, Group Commander, NCC’s Guwahati Group, interacted with the inmates prior to handing over the items to them.

BJP to hold 3,200 meetings in November

As Assam braces for Assembly elections due early next year, the BJP will hold 3,200 organisational meetings in November. BJP’s Assam unit president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said holding that many meetings in one month would be unprecedented in the country’s political history. The BJP is aiming at winning 100 of the 126 seats and Dass was confident that the massive organisational activities would help the party achieve the target. The Congress is also not sitting idle. It is working hard to form a grand alliance of opposition parties to oust the BJP from power. Two newly-born regional parties are also trying hard to reach out to the voters.

