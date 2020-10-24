Jawan killed, 2 injured in gunfight with Maoists in Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was killed and two were injured in an exchange of fire with the Maoists in the strife-torn Narayanpur district in south Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

“There was a gun battle between the troopers and the Maoists in the forested terrain of Orcha on Saturday morning. One DRG personnel was killed and another two sustained bullet injuries. The incident occurred when a team of security forces was out on the search operation”, a senior police official said.

The injured jawans have been rushed to the district hospital. The forces are planning to intensify operations in the area, he added.

The police believed that Maoists had suffered casualties although their bodies could not be recovered.

In another incident at Maoist-affected Dantewada, forces have unearthed an explosive dump of Maoists from Duvalikarka forest.

“On the basis of information acquired from local villagers, the police traced explosives and other materials kept in their hidden dump”, said Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallava.