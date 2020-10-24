STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jawan killed, 2 injured in gunfight with Maoists in Chhattisgarh

The injured jawans have been rushed to the district hospital. The forces are planning to intensify operations in the area.

Published: 24th October 2020 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Naxals, Encounter

The police believed that Maoists had suffered casualties although their bodies could not be recovered.

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was killed and two were injured in an exchange of fire with the Maoists in the strife-torn Narayanpur district in south Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

“There was a gun battle between the troopers and the Maoists in the forested terrain of Orcha on Saturday morning. One DRG personnel was killed and another two sustained bullet injuries. The incident occurred when a team of security forces was out on the search operation”, a senior police official said.

The injured jawans have been rushed to the district hospital. The forces are planning to intensify operations in the area, he added.

The police believed that Maoists had suffered casualties although their bodies could not be recovered.

In another incident at Maoist-affected Dantewada, forces have unearthed an explosive dump of Maoists from Duvalikarka forest.

“On the basis of information acquired from local villagers, the police traced explosives and other materials kept in their hidden dump”, said Dantewada  SP Abhishek Pallava.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoists Chhattisgarh Maoists Maoist encounter District Reserve Guard
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
PM Modi insulted soldiers when he said nobody entered Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
Gallery
There is history, humour, lots of violence and a lot more drama in store, as OTT platforms lay out the spread for the festival weekend. We bring you a list of upcoming shows and films that you must shortlist for your definite Dussehra watch.
'Mirzapur 2' to 'A Suitable Boy': Check out what OTT platforms have in store for Digital Dussehra
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp