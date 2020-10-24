STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand reports 435 new COVID-19 cases, three fresh fatalities

Of the fresh fatalities, two were reported from East Singhbhum district and one from Godda, the official said.

Published: 24th October 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Covid death, Kerala

Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 99,045 as 435 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Saturday.

Three more patients succumbed to the disease, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 862, he said.

Of the fresh fatalities, two were reported from East Singhbhum district and one from Godda, the official said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new cases at 103, followed by Bokaro at 65 and West Singhbhum at 46.

Jharkhand now has 6,055 active coronavirus cases, while 92,128 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 28,162 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp