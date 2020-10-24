Over 20 new cases take COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,207

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: At least 23 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,207, a health department official said on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 58 after a patient succumbed to the disease in the archipelago, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 16 were detected during contact tracing, while seven have travel history, he said.

Eight more people were cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 3,945, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 204 active COVID-19 cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has sent 80,768 samples for coronavirus tests, of which 80,547 reports have been received, the official added.