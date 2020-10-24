STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tit for tat? Congress complains to EC about MP minister

Published: 24th October 2020 09:43 AM

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Days after MP Congress chief Kamal Nath kicked up a row by referring to Women and child development minister Imarti Devi as “item,” the Congress on Friday complained to the Election Commission against her for making the identical remark against Nath’s mother and sister.

The complaint was submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer by a Congress delegation led by Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja. The complaint alleged that Imarti had made derogatory remarks against Nath’s late mother and sister. “We demand strict action against the minister for making such derogatory remarks,” the Congress said.

Two days back, spiritual guru Pramod Krishnam shared a video on Twitter, in which Imarti was heard saying, “Kamal Nath is from Bengal, who came to Madhya Pradesh just to become CM. Since the time he lost the CM’s post, he has lost his mental balance too.

His mother and sister could be items of Bengal, but we don’t know about it.” Saluja submitted another complaint to the CEO demanding action against the minister and BJP candidate Girraj Dandotiya for using threatening language against Nath at a meeting on Sunday. RS member Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present in that event.
 

