Woman raped, attacked in Chhattisgarh 's Rajgarh; two detained

By PTI

RAIGARH: A 22-year-old man and his minor relative have been detained for allegedly raping a woman and attempting to kill her in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Santosh Yadav and his teenaged relative were apprehended by the police on Friday, Raigarh additional superintendent of police (ASP) Abhishek Verma said.

The 40-year-old victim, who works with Chhattisgarh State Rural Livelihood Mission 'Bihan', was found unconscious with grievous injuries on her face, near Khalakhiya village in Lailunga area on October 18, he said.

The woman was admitted to Raigarh district hospital and a case of attempt to murder was registered against unidentified persons, the official said.

Investigations revealed that on the night of October 17, the woman had taken a lift from the accused on their motorcycle while returning home from Pathalgaon in neighboring Jashpur district, he said.

The duo took her to a secluded place where Yadav allegedly sexually assaulted her, while the minor after failing to rape her, repeatedly hit her on the face with his 'kara' (a heavy steel bracelet), rendering her unconscious, he said.

Following the probe, section 376 (rape) was added in the case, the ASP said.

Nearly a week after the incident, the victim regained consciousness on Saturday morning at a hospital in Raipur, he added.