STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

32 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Of these 32 cadres, 19 are natives of Bakeli village, four are from Korkotti and three each hail from Udenar, Tumarigunda and Matasi villages

Published: 25th October 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

For representational purposes

By PTI

RAIPUR: As many as 32 Naxals, four of them collectively carrying Rs 4 lakh reward on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, police said.

The cadres, including 10 women, turned themselves in at Barsoor police station, saying they were impressed by the district police's rehabilitation campaign and disappointed with the "hollow" Maoist ideology, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

Of these 32 cadres, 19 are natives of Bakeli village, four are from Korkotti and three each hail from Udenar, Tumarigunda and Matasi villages, he said. The police did not disclose their identity citing security reasons.

These ultras belonged to the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan, Krantikari Mahila Adivasi Sangthan, noth frontal wings of Maoists, Chetna Natya Mandli (cultural offshoot of Maoists) and Janatana Sarkar groups, Pallava said.

They all were allegedly involved in attacks on police teams, polling parties and triggering IED (improvised explosive device) blasts, he said, adding that four of them carried rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads.

In their statement, the cadres said they were disillusioned by the "hollow" Maoist ideology, and recent surrenders by their colleagues as part of the local police's Lon Varratu campaign encouraged them to quit the banned outfit, he said.

They were given an immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 and will be provided facilities further as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.

Under the Lon Varratu (term coined in local Gondi dialect which means return to your village/home) initiative, the Dantewada police have been putting up posters and banners in the native villages of Naxals, who carry cash rewards on their head, and appeal them to return to the mainstream.

Since the drive was launched in June this year, 150 Naxals have so far surrendered in the district, the police official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naxals Chhattisgarh Dantewada
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
PM Modi insulted soldiers when he said nobody entered Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
Gallery
There is history, humour, lots of violence and a lot more drama in store, as OTT platforms lay out the spread for the festival weekend. We bring you a list of upcoming shows and films that you must shortlist for your definite Dussehra watch.
'Mirzapur 2' to 'A Suitable Boy': Check out what OTT platforms have in store for Digital Dussehra
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp