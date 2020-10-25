STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

All arrangements in place for counting of votes for LAHDC-Leh polls

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Leh has a total of 30 seats and four councilors are nominated by the government.

Published: 25th October 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Voters

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LEH: A three-tier security cover has been put in place for counting of votes for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) here on Monday, officials said.

All the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and ballot boxes used for the voting on October 22 have been moved to the strong room in presence of the political parties and their candidates, they said.

Out of 89,776 registered voters, around 65 per cent of the electorate had exercised their franchise in 294 polling stations spread across 26 constituencies in Leh district on Thursday to decide the fate of 94 candidates, including 26 each of the BJP and the Congress.

The AAP is also trying its luck for the first time in the polls by fielding 19 candidates, while the regional parties of the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have chosen to stay away from the election.

"The counting of votes will start at 9 am tomorrow (Monday). All requisite arrangements, including a three-tier security around the venue, are in place to ensure a peaceful counting exercise," an official said.

He said CCTV cameras have been installed in and outside the counting hall, while the strong room is being guarded by the CRPF round-the-clock.

An adequate number of police personnel have also been deployed for maintenance of law and order, the official said.

He said special seating arrangements have been made for the contesting candidates and their agents.

Owing to rising COVID-19 cases, all safety measures like wearing of masks, using sanitisers and following social distancing norms are being followed, he said.

For the first time, the administration extended the postal ballot voting services for senior citizens, people with disabilities, individuals who are under home or institutional quarantine, and doctors and paramedical staff deployed at COVID-19 hospitals.

LAHDC-Leh has a total of 30 seats and four councilors are nominated by the government.

Since the formation of the hill council in 1995, Congress had swept the polls thrice, while the Ladakh Union Territorial Front had won the elections in 2005.

The BJP wrested control of the council from the Congress for the first time by winning 18 out of 26 seats in the last elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leh Polls LAHDC
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp