Bengal polls: TMC launches social campaign to gauge anti-BJP sentiments

Already over 2,89,784 people have logged on to the site and marked themselves safe, the party claimed.

Published: 25th October 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

TMC chief and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ( Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The ruling TMC in Bengal has launched a new social media drive titled ‘Mark Yourself Safe from BJP’ in a bid to gauge the ground-level sentiment against the saffron camp ahead of 2021 Assembly elections. 

The campaign has been launched on 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata' (Bengal’s pride Mamata) Twitter handle and a new website where more than 4.31 lakh people already marked themselves ‘safe’ in the past 48 hours.

The Bengal BJP runs a strong IT cell to campaign against the TMC-led state government and its chief f Mamata Banerjee’s latest initiative is said to be one of the tactics to participate in the web-war.

"Children at their study-age are being given sword and gun. People are being attacked on the line of their religious identity. All of us should stand against the strategy of divisive politics. To mark yourself safe from the BJP, visit the website," the TMC said on the Twitter handle.      

The website portrayed the photographs of alleged misrules in the states ruled by the BJP. It also displayed the images of home-bound migrant workers’ plight.

"Social media platforms have not only become an unavoidable way to reach out to the electorates but also turned to be a strong medium to strengthen the party’s connect to the masses in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is one of our attempts to counter BJP’s strong presence on social media platforms. How many people are responding to the new initiative by marking themselves 'safe from the BJP' will help us to assess present anti-BJP pulse in the state," said a senior TMC leader.   

The TMC’s activities on social media are overseen by election strategist Prashant Kishor and his team. Kishor was hired by the ruling party after its unimpressive performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier this month, the TMC had launched a digital campaign against the Centre and UP government on Hathras case.

