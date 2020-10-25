STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar poll: Sheohar candidate, supporter shot dead; attacker lynched

Shri Narayan Singh, 45, was killed on Saturday evening while campaigning at the Hathsar village in the Puyanhiya police station area.

Published: 25th October 2020

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

SHEOHAR: A Janata Dal Rashtravadi party candidate and one of his supporters were shot dead during their poll campaign in Bihar's Sheohar, while the suspected attacker was also lynched, police said on Sunday.

Shri Narayan Singh, 45, was killed on Saturday evening while campaigning at the Hathsar village in the Puyanhiya police station area, they said Singh himself had a criminal record and over three dozen cases registered against him, they said.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh linked the killing to a "gang war".

Sheohar's Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rakesh Kumar said Singh was shot in his chest.

He was rushed to the Sheohar Sadar Hospital from where he was referred to another facility, but he died on the way, police said.

Singh was campaigning when the attack happened, the SP said.

The suspected attacker was in the crowd walking with the candidate and shot at him, he said.

One of the candidate's supporters was also injured and he later died, he added.

The attacker was then beaten to death by the mob, the officer said.

The Sheohar seat has 15 candidates in the fray, including five independents.

The RJD, the JDU and the LJP have fielded their candidates from the seat.

The BSP is also contesting.

Police said security has been tightened in the area and paramilitary personnel deployed.

Trihut Range Inspector General of Police Ganesh Kumar visited the spot.

Police said Singh's last rite has not been conducted yet.

The constituency goes to poll in the second phase on November 3.

The Janata Dal Rashtravadi is a registered party.

