Char Dham portals closing dates announced ahead of winter

Till date, more than 1.5 lakh devotees have visited the shrines.

Published: 25th October 2020 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple

The Char Dham Yatra was allowed from June 2020 for Uttarakhand residents. (File Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The dates of closure of Char Dham-Kedaranath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri were announced on Sunday.

Portals of Gangotri shrine will close for winter on November 15 followed by Kedarnath, Yamunotri on November 16 and Badrinath on November 19.

Ravinath Raman, chief executive officer of Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board and commissioner of Garhwal division of Uttarakhand said, "The priests as always have discussed and decided the dates for closure of the portals for winter season. The portals will close for winters at the decided time."

Till date, more than 1.5 lakh devotees have visited the shrines. The numbers are low due to Covid restrictions and 75-days stringent lockdown due to the epidemic.

Earlier this month, limit of per day visitors to Char Dham was increased. The limit to Badrinath and Kedarnath was increased to 3000 pilgrims everyday while 900 pilgrims were allowed at Gangotri and number of pilgrims visiting everyday to Yamunotri was fixed at 700.

The state government had also exempted the pilgrims from producing COVID-19 negative test report to visit Char Dham shrines.

Last year, more than 38 lakh pilgrims travelled to the four shrines of the hill state. The visits were stopped after nationwide lockdown starting in March this year, later, the Char Dham Yatra was allowed only from June 2020 with number of relaxations in phased manner.

Financial condition of the religious institutions of Uttarakhand is said to be in tizzy due to adverse effect on religious tourism give the COVID-19 epidemic.

Anant Ambani, son of chairman of Reliance group Mukesh Ambani, has donated Rs 5 Crore to Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board which manages the four shrines- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri and other 51 temples.

The religious tourism has been hit hard in the state with thousands left struggling for ends to meet. 

