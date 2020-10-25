STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Charge sheet filed in illegal mutation of state land case in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

A sanction for launching prosecution of the accused in-service public servant has also been obtained from the competent authority.

Published: 25th October 2020 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Files

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAMMU: The anti-corruption bureau has filed a charge sheet against three persons, including a retired Naib Tehsildar and a Patwari, in a case related to illegal mutation of state land in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Sunday.

The charge sheet was filed against retired Naib Tehsildar Bashir Ahmad Khaki, Patwari Zaffar Iqbal and Ali Mohammad of Degwar Maldialian before the court of special judge (anti-corruption) Rajouri, a spokesman of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) said.

He said the case related to illegal mutation of state land was registered on December 28, 2018 "on the outcome of a verification into the allegations that Iqbal, then Patwari, Halqa Degwar/Ajote (Poonch) issued 'Fard Intikhab' (authentication of property with reference to original record) in respect of forest/state land to villagers who further sold it to land grabber from Degwar to Ajote, Haveli."

The spokesman said during verification relevant revenue record of Degwar, Maldialian and Ajote village were scrutinised and it was found that Iqbal illegally prepared the mutations in violation of set provisions for the state land measuring 10 kanals (1.25 acre) and further attested by Khaki in favour of private beneficiary (Ali Mohammad).

A sanction for launching prosecution of the accused in-service public servant has also been obtained from the competent authority, he said.

The next date of hearing in the case has been fixed for December 18, the spokesman added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri Rajouri Land Case
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp